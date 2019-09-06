E. W. Scripps Co (SSP) to pay $0.05 on Sep 25, 2019; USA Truck (USAK) Has 1.34 Sentiment

E. W. Scripps Co (NASDAQ:SSP) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 25, 2019. (NASDAQ:SSP) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. E. W. Scripps Co’s current price of $12.51 translates into 0.40% yield. E. W. Scripps Co’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 4.60% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $12.51. About 218,270 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) has risen 20.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 22/05/2018 – EW Scripps: Will Continue to Trade Under the Ticker Symbol SSP; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q National Media Revenue $60.7M; 22/05/2018 – Scripps to Transfer Stk Listing to Nasdaq; 26/04/2018 – E.W. SCRIPPS’ BOUNCE NETWORK REMOVES COSBY SHOW FROM SCHEDULE; 23/04/2018 – Scripps appoints Danyelle S.T. Wright to the new role of chief diversity officer; 10/05/2018 – Scripps shareholders elect all three Scripps nominees as directors at 2018 annual meeting; 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS; 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Buying Scripps Creates a Moat (Video); 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Expects Cash Flow From Ops to Grow More Than 40 % From 2016 Levels by 2020; 29/05/2018 – ABC loses prime TV showcase with ‘Roseanne’ cancellation

USA Truck Inc (USAK) investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 43 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 32 cut down and sold stock positions in USA Truck Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 5.51 million shares, down from 5.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding USA Truck Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 20 Increased: 27 New Position: 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold The E.W. Scripps Company shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 86,716 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 269 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 63,148 shares. Kennedy Cap Management Inc has 273,662 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Advsr Preferred Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 13,268 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 142,100 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited reported 96,464 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 9,854 shares in its portfolio. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division holds 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) or 359 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Ltd Liability reported 51,600 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 361,119 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) has 700 shares.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The Company’s Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. It has a 31.12 P/E ratio. This segment also runs network programming, syndicated programming, and original programming.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $449,997 activity.

The stock increased 6.67% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 100,398 shares traded. USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) has declined 60.64% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.64% the S&P500. Some Historical USAK News: 21/05/2018 – USA Truck Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 USA Truck Appoints George T. Henry Senior Vice President of USAT Logistics, Announces Retirement of James A. Craig; 03/05/2018 – USA Truck to Participate in Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Rev $78.7M; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Appoints Tim Guin as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Net $1.03M; 17/05/2018 – USA Truck 32.6% Owned by Hedge Funds; 04/05/2018 – USA Truck Presenting at Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Appoints Tim Guin as Executive Vice Pres and Chief Comml Officer

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh holds 0.4% of its portfolio in USA Truck, Inc. for 27,476 shares. Grace & White Inc Ny owns 86,470 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Horrell Capital Management Inc. has 0.23% invested in the company for 31,167 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.21% in the stock. Gsa Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 90,457 shares.

USA Truck, Inc., a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $79.55 million. It operates through two divisions, Trucking and USAT Logistics. It has a 7.65 P/E ratio. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium- to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.