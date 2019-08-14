E. W. Scripps Co (SSP) to pay $0.05 on Sep 25, 2019; Shorts at Anaptysbio (ANAB) Raised By 14.45%

E. W. Scripps Co (NASDAQ:SSP) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 25, 2019. (NASDAQ:SSP) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. E. W. Scripps Co’s current price of $12.35 translates into 0.40% yield. E. W. Scripps Co’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.35. About 556,199 shares traded or 43.58% up from the average. The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 10/05/2018 – SCRIPPS HOLDERS ELECT ALL THREE SCRIPPS BOARD NOMINEES; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 13/04/2018 – Gamco Says It Seeks to Have Brown, Cole, Sadusky Elected to E.W. Scripps Board ‘to Help Management Increase Intrinsic Value’; 22/05/2018 – Scripps to Transfer Stk Listing to Nasdaq; 22/03/2018 – E.W. SCRIPPS CEO COMMENTS ON HOLDER BOARD NOMINATIONS IN MEMO; 24/04/2018 – Stephen J. Dubner brings ‘Freakonomics Radio’ podcast to the Stitcher network; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps Sees 2Q National Media Rev in Low-to-Mid $60M Range; 07/05/2018 – E.W. Scripps Revenue Rises Above Expectations, Losses Were Narrower Than Estimates — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Swings to 1Q Loss Following Acquisition of Scripps; 22/05/2018 – EW Scripps: Will Continue to Trade Under the Ticker Symbol SSP

Anaptysbio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) had an increase of 14.45% in short interest. ANAB’s SI was 3.97M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 14.45% from 3.47 million shares previously. With 277,300 avg volume, 14 days are for Anaptysbio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s short sellers to cover ANAB’s short positions. The stock increased 4.19% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $48.99. About 316,606 shares traded or 11.76% up from the average. AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) has declined 32.36% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAB News: 23/04/2018 – DJ AnaptysBio Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAB); 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 1.3% Position in AnaptysBio Inc; 15/05/2018 – AnaptysBio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – ANAPTYSBIO INC – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS WILL FUND ITS CURRENT OPERATING PLAN THROUGH END OF 2019; 04/04/2018 – ANAPTYSBIO INC ANAB.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – AnaptysBio Announces ANB020 and ANB019 Clinical Data Presentations at the 2018 EAACI Congress; 29/05/2018 – ANAB ANB020 EFFICACIOUS IN ALL 12 PATIENTS IN PHASE 2A TRIAL; 26/03/2018 – ANAPTYSBIO INC – ANB020 WAS WELL TOLERATED AND NO PATIENTS HAVE DISCONTINUED FROM STUDY; 08/05/2018 – ANAPTYSBIO INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.63; 29/05/2018 – AnaptysBio Presents Updated ANB020 and ANB019 Clinical Data at the 2018 EAACI Congress

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold The E.W. Scripps Company shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De holds 159,890 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 21,830 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability Company holds 553,683 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Llc owns 6,235 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 334,824 shares. Nordea Investment Management reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 36,870 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 74,522 shares. 269 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 44,086 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 142,158 shares stake. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 101,631 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Ameritas Investment Prns Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Numerixs Techs invested 0.02% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $345,789 activity. Peirce Mary had bought 9,396 shares worth $184,106 on Wednesday, February 20.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company has market cap of $997.71 million. The Company’s Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. It has a 25.62 P/E ratio. This segment also runs network programming, syndicated programming, and original programming.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company has market cap of $1.33 billion. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It currently has negative earnings. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage.