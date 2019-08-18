E. W. Scripps Co (SSP) to pay $0.05 on Sep 25, 2019; Samlyn Capital Raised Its Voya Finl (VOYA) Position

E. W. Scripps Co (NASDAQ:SSP) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 25, 2019. (NASDAQ:SSP) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. E. W. Scripps Co’s current price of $11.86 translates into 0.42% yield. E. W. Scripps Co’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 630,818 shares traded or 64.30% up from the average. The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q EPS 33c; 30/04/2018 – ISS recommends Scripps shareholders vote against GAMCO nominees; 07/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – REMAINS ON TRACK TO GROW CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS BY MORE THAN 40 PERCENT FROM 2016 LEVELS BY 2020; 21/05/2018 – SSF Expands Partner Group, Promoting Suki Mann and Brandon Scripps; 06/03/2018 – Geoffrey Fieger And Michael Hanna File $100 Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Scripps Media, Inc. (WXYZ-TV, Channel 7) Regarding S; 22/05/2018 – Scripps to Transfer Stk Listing to Nasdaq; 03/04/2018 – Scripps takes the stage at NAB Show to share insights on its multiplatform strategy; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among African-Americans 25-54; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps Sees 2Q Local Media Revenue Up Mid-Single Digits; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Scripps’ $299 Million Term Loan B, Ba3 Cfr Unchanged

Samlyn Capital Llc increased Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) stake by 1214.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Samlyn Capital Llc acquired 3.06M shares as Voya Finl Inc (VOYA)’s stock rose 3.14%. The Samlyn Capital Llc holds 3.31M shares with $165.58M value, up from 252,200 last quarter. Voya Finl Inc now has $7.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $49.22. About 2.01 million shares traded or 52.95% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Preliminary Ratings To Voya Euro CLO I DAC; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to seven classes of notes to be issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To 7 Classes From Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Tucson.com which released: “Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Voya Financial included on the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Voya Financial Announces Agreement With ADP to Provide Integrated Employee Benefits Solutions – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Financial’s (VOYA) CEO Rod Martin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 26,123 shares to 73,304 valued at $86.01 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) stake by 634,397 shares and now owns 370,840 shares. Altaba Inc was reduced too.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $147,409 activity. $49,302 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) was bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR. GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought $46,852 worth of stock or 926 shares.

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cincinnati stocks hammered as Dow suffers fourth-biggest drop – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Outlook For E W Scripps – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “8 Stocks To Watch For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Cincinnati stocks plummet with market on China trade battle – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Scripps CEOâ€™s pay soars – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $345,789 activity. $184,106 worth of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) shares were bought by Peirce Mary.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company has market cap of $958.12 million. The Company’s Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. It has a 24.61 P/E ratio. This segment also runs network programming, syndicated programming, and original programming.

