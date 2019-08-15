E. W. Scripps Co (SSP) to pay $0.05 on Sep 25, 2019; Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Intermediate Capital Group PLC (LON:ICP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intermediate Capital Group PLC has GBX 1550 highest and GBX 1430 lowest target. GBX 1540’s average target is 19.75% above currents GBX 1286 stock price. Intermediate Capital Group PLC had 9 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Numis Securities with “Buy” on Thursday, May 23. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, May 29. See Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1530.00 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1430.00 New Target: GBX 1530.00 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1350.00 New Target: GBX 1550.00 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1450.00 New Target: GBX 1530.00 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1350.00 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: GBX 1430.00 Initiates Starts

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1504.00 Maintain

E. W. Scripps Co (NASDAQ:SSP) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 25, 2019. (NASDAQ:SSP) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. E. W. Scripps Co's current price of $11.74 translates into 0.43% yield. E. W. Scripps Co's dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.94% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 748,789 shares traded or 91.22% up from the average. The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.54% or GBX 7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1286. About 126,592 shares traded. Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The company has market cap of 3.73 billion GBP. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It has a 20.28 P/E ratio. It invests in growth capital, reinvestment, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted firm finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company has market cap of $948.43 million. The Company’s Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. It has a 24.36 P/E ratio. This segment also runs network programming, syndicated programming, and original programming.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold The E.W. Scripps Company shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 143 shares in its portfolio. 26,672 are held by Paloma Prtn Management Company. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 63,148 shares. Minerva has invested 7.36% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Advisors Preferred Lc owns 12,471 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.02% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) or 86,943 shares. Pinnacle invested in 798,492 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 3,216 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Bluemountain Mngmt Llc holds 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) or 10,521 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated holds 39,782 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv invested 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). D E Shaw And Communication Inc accumulated 138,000 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).