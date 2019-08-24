E. W. Scripps Co (SSP) to pay $0.05 on Sep 25, 2019; Applied Materials (AMAT) Shorts Raised By 16.54%

E. W. Scripps Co (NASDAQ:SSP) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 25, 2019. (NASDAQ:SSP) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. E. W. Scripps Co’s current price of $11.39 translates into 0.44% yield. E. W. Scripps Co’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.63% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 425,665 shares traded or 9.69% up from the average. The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 07/03/2018 – EW Scripps at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 23/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – SCRIPPS BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” EACH OF BOARD’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Expects Cash Flow From Ops to Grow More Than 40 % From 2016 Levels by 2020; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Anticipates Margin Improvement of 400 Basis Points Between 2018 and 2020; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Pushes Directors Versus GAMCO Asset Mgmt Slate; 15/03/2018 – Roseanne Stars Pick & Host Their Favorite Episodes on Laff In Special Week-Long Primetime Event March 19-24 Leading up to Reboo; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Eyes Global HGTV Expansion as Scripps Deal Closes; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps Sees 2Q Local Media Revenue Up Mid-Single Digits; 17/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Laff/; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes

Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) had an increase of 16.54% in short interest. AMAT’s SI was 17.32 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.54% from 14.86 million shares previously. With 9.47 million avg volume, 2 days are for Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s short sellers to cover AMAT’s short positions. The SI to Applied Materials Inc’s float is 1.83%. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 11.62 million shares traded or 25.01% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $42.24 billion. It operates through three divisions: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. It has a 14.27 P/E ratio. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, makes, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold Applied Materials, Inc. shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Capital Advsr Limited Liability holds 785 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 495,865 shares. Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 15.52M shares or 3.03% of the stock. Jbf Capital Inc reported 0.7% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Daiwa Gp accumulated 37,467 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 123 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt reported 5,123 shares. Clark Capital Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 284,214 shares. National Asset Mgmt owns 0.05% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 9,844 shares. 39,556 were accumulated by Palouse Mgmt. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 123,442 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gp Inc stated it has 3,235 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Timber Creek Mgmt Llc reported 300 shares stake. Nomura Holdg, a Japan-based fund reported 193,129 shares. Old Bancorp In has 7,331 shares.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AMAT -2.5% after recovery comments – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: PHUN,NVDA,AMAT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Applied Materials has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $49.60’s average target is 9.93% above currents $45.12 stock price. Applied Materials had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 16. UBS maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) rating on Friday, May 17. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $4900 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $4300 target in Friday, August 16 report. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold The E.W. Scripps Company shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Bluecrest Cap Limited accumulated 11,883 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 18,986 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great Lakes Ltd Company holds 13,494 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 18,100 are held by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Co reported 142,158 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has 16,688 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Pnc Svcs Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Mutual Of America Mgmt Llc stated it has 1,610 shares. Victory Mgmt has invested 0.17% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Hudock Grp Inc Lc accumulated 68 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Comml Bank holds 55,592 shares. Us Commercial Bank De invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Bridgeway Mgmt holds 0.06% or 248,500 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 Earnings Outlook For E W Scripps – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Cincinnati stocks hammered as Dow suffers fourth-biggest drop – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “8 Stocks To Watch For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Cincinnati stocks plummet as markets fall on China trade war – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company has market cap of $920.16 million. The Company’s Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. It has a 23.63 P/E ratio. This segment also runs network programming, syndicated programming, and original programming.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $161,683 activity. 8,099 shares were bought by Peirce Mary, worth $161,683 on Wednesday, February 27.