E&G Advisors LP Has Trimmed Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Holding as Market Value Declined; Van Hulzen Asset Management Increases Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

E&G Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 4,500 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430,000, down from 7,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $93.61. About 133,741 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 03/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $76; 08/03/2018 PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 7C; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW); 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 10,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 100,814 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, up from 90,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $137.14. About 5.15M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walt Disney Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Walt Disney Company (DIS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 2.06 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Argent accumulated 0.58% or 49,949 shares. City Hldgs invested in 36,071 shares. Centurylink holds 5,411 shares. West Coast Fincl Limited Co holds 66,549 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Ami Asset Mngmt accumulated 299,404 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Loeb Corporation invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Soros Fund reported 0.46% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bragg Fin Advsr invested 1.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ohio-based Hendley & has invested 4.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited accumulated 83,588 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp owns 119,961 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 1.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 124,108 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 1.76M shares.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 12,579 shares to 47,439 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 16,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,100 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 2,528 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Md reported 0% stake. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 235,411 shares. Paloma Management Comm invested in 0.1% or 43,623 shares. 5,008 were reported by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Synovus Financial holds 0% or 2,000 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). United Services Automobile Association reported 155,901 shares. Qci Asset Management owns 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc stated it has 0.02% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 315 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 141,826 shares. Cap World Investors reported 2.50M shares. Sterling Cap Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0.06% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW).