E Trade Financial (Put) (ETFC) Shareholder Citadel Advisors Has Decreased Its Position; Coca Cola Co. (KO) Holder Coho Partners LTD Lifted Holding by $620,950

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 12,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 456,550 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.25 million, up from 444,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 11.49 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (Put) (ETFC) by 65.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 249,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 132,200 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90M, down from 381,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.31. About 2.27 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Inv Corp Il has 0.2% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Tuttle Tactical reported 1.21% stake. 121,000 were reported by Opus Mgmt. North Carolina-based Boys Arnold & Communication has invested 1.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Gm Advisory Grp Inc invested in 6,200 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Charter reported 90,428 shares. Hilltop Holding holds 78,416 shares. Old Point Serv N A holds 32,638 shares. Coastline Trust Commerce reported 11,755 shares. Cobblestone Advsrs Lc New York accumulated 32,404 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 9.54 million shares. 4,500 are held by Westwood Mgmt Il. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 16,170 shares. Hendershot holds 0.1% or 5,865 shares. Markston International Ltd Liability Com owns 1,158 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39B and $4.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 70,592 shares to 2.01M shares, valued at $95.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 43,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc. (NYSE:AFL).

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $239.81M for 11.33 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

