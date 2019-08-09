E Trade Financial Group (ETFC) Holder Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Trimmed Holding by $1.55 Million as Shares Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Mathes Company Has Cut Stake as Stock Value Declined

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Group Inc (ETFC) by 40.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 33,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 83,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in E Trade Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $42.51. About 1.85 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 203 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,181 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45 million, down from 4,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $911.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $18.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1814.31. About 2.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – TV Technology: Bleacher Report Uses axle ai and Amazon Web Services to Prepare, Manage and Deliver Media Assets; 09/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue, a source tells @MarcStilesPSBJ; 02/05/2018 – Lego, Amazon Start Platform for Interactive Building-Block Game; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s fast-growing cloud computing platform and its central retail business should lead to a “steady and iterative” year for the company, according to Credit Suisse; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Time Numbers Exceed Loftiest Estimates — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Surviving Amazon and the Technology a Danish CEO Says Can Do It; 20/03/2018 – NJ Governor: Statement from Governor Murphy on Newark’s Selection as a Finalist for Amazon’s HQ2; 27/04/2018 – There’s a big difference in the growth opportunities for Alphabet and Amazon, according to Macquarie analyst Ben Schachter; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Amazon On Track To Pass Google’s Alphabet As 2nd-biggest U.S. Company — MarketWatch

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.15 billion for 72.34 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $234.79M for 10.63 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

