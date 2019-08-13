E Trade Financial (ETFC) Stock Value Declined While Employees Retirement System Of Texas Boosted Its Holding; Dominion Energy (D) Holder Ameritas Investment Partners Has Decreased Stake as Valuation Declined

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 39.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 9,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 14,366 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 23,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $74.37. About 3.86M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 52.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 59,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 1.67 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 07/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A had bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 14,065 shares to 52,582 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI) by 30,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.