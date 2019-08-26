E Trade Financial (ETFC) Stake Maintained by Primecap Management Company; As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shares Rose, Capital International Lifted Its Holding

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 103.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 52,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 104,064 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74 million, up from 51,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $48.2. About 1.54M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Increases CY 2018 Rev and EPS Outlook; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™—New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 04/05/2018 – The company’s CEO hinted Activision may do something in the same genre in the future; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 17/05/2018 – On Thursday Activision Blizzard said it will include a battle-royale game mode called “Blackout” in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard releases early earnings after results leak; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares struggle for gains after reopening; 17/05/2018 – British gaming firm enlists army of players to create Worlds Adrift

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in E Trade Financial (ETFC) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 229,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 13.57M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $629.85M, up from 13.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in E Trade Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.23. About 1.17 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 20/03/2018 – Ahead of Meeting, E*TRADE Reveals Investor Expectations for 2018 Fed Actions; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 109,100 shares to 7.50M shares, valued at $233.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 74,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

