E Trade Financial (ETFC) Stake Held by Poplar Forest Capital Llc; Martingale Asset Management LP Has Upped Its Position in Qad Cl A (QADA) by $507,357 as Share Value Rose

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 288.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 238,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 321,072 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.91M, up from 82,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.93. About 1.04M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program; 20/03/2018 – Ahead of Meeting, E*TRADE Reveals Investor Expectations for 2018 Fed Actions; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Qad Inc Cl A (QADA) by 20.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 11,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,506 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, up from 58,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Qad Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $788.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.95. About 14,678 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has risen 2.79% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE; 09/05/2018 – QAD Announces Customer Award Winners at QAD Explore 2018; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $3.10 million activity. 21,928 shares valued at $1.04 million were sold by Curcio Michael John on Saturday, February 9. 45,724 shares were sold by Roessner Karl A, worth $2.17M on Saturday, February 9.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 74,660 shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $47.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 278,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.