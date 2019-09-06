E Trade Financial (ETFC) Stake Held by Bluemar Capital Management Llc; As Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Share Value Rose, Nicholas Investment Partners LP Raised by $1.09 Million Its Position

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 16,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 180,594 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39 million, up from 164,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.87. About 1.93M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 11,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 70,157 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, up from 58,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $141.7. About 725,769 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS); 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Knight Inc by 98,097 shares to 142,158 shares, valued at $7.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc by 21,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,832 shares, and cut its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Lp holds 57,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, New England & Management Incorporated has 0.34% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 10,900 shares. Fil, Bermuda-based fund reported 243,341 shares. Allstate has 0.02% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Eaton Vance Management owns 59,815 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 2.02 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 351,838 shares. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.5% or 1.57 million shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Prns Limited has invested 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Veritable Lp owns 0.01% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 6,072 shares. Ashfield Cap Ltd Liability Co has 85,183 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth Management has invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Convergence Partners Limited Liability has 39,748 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 82,268 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.03% stake.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 23,211 shares to 36,932 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (Prn) by 3.35M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Teladoc Health Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life New York reported 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 1.87M shares. Maple Management Inc accumulated 5,100 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 2.32 million shares. The Virginia-based Trust Co Of Virginia Va has invested 0.09% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Three Peaks Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.08% or 38,690 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 19,170 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ghp Investment Advsr holds 0.38% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 31,067 shares. Motco reported 64 shares. Sg Americas Limited Co accumulated 14,785 shares. First Personal Fincl Service holds 91 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 233,238 shares. Indiana-based Everence Capital Management Inc has invested 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Horizon Limited Company accumulated 2,452 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 166,881 are held by Citigroup Incorporated.