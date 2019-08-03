E Trade Financial (ETFC) Shares Declined While Toscafund Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Centerpoint Energy I (CNP) Stock Declined, Holder Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Cut Its Stake

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 280,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 524,876 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.18M, down from 805,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 2.54M shares traded or 3.84% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program; 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy I (CNP) by 46.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 220,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 250,026 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68M, down from 470,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.33. About 4.13M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SAYS ENABLE UNDERVALUED; WON’T SELL TO BUY VECTREN; 07/03/2018 – CNP: Centerpoint is “flaring down a natural gas pipeline” by the Good Earth garden center. All is ok!; 23/04/2018 – Utility CenterPoint Energy to buy Vectren in $6 bln deal; 07/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Combined Co to Be Named CenterPoint Energy With Corporate Headquarters in Houston; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren Combined Co Expected to Have Electric and Natural Gas Delivery Ops in Eight States; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES VECTREN BUY ‘MODEST’ ADD TO EARNINGS BY 2020; 20/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY & VECTREN TO MERGE; 05/03/2018 MFS Utilities Fund Adds CenterPoint Energy, Exits Calpine

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Inc Lc holds 0.02% or 122,245 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). 55 were reported by Kwmg Limited Liability. Invesco Limited stated it has 2.51 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Huntington Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 1,606 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.03% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). 1.26 million are owned by Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc. Burney holds 28,713 shares. Moreover, Southpoint Capital LP has 3.45% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Ballentine Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Braun Stacey Associates, New York-based fund reported 275,815 shares. Moody Bancorp Tru Division reported 265 shares. Texas-based Smith Asset Group Lp has invested 0.4% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Canandaigua Fincl Bank & holds 0.04% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 5,014 shares. First Hawaiian Bank reported 0.02% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Since February 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. 21,928 shares were sold by Curcio Michael John, worth $1.04 million on Saturday, February 9.

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Interest Income Gains To Drive E-Trade’s Q2 Results – Forbes” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Reasons to Add E*TRADE (ETFC) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will E-Trade (ETFC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $240.02 million for 11.52 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 40,730 shares to 81,730 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 186,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Woodward Governor Co (NASDAQ:WWD).

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcon, Analog Devices, Big Lots, CACI, CenterPoint, Cree, Lyft, Teva, WellCare and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 03, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Broadcom, Charter, Comcast, CommScope, ConEd, Next Era, Rockwell, Transocean and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “CenterPoint Energy (CNP) appoints Xia Liu executive vice president and CFO – StreetInsider.com” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenterPoint Energy: A Solid Utility With High Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ensco Rowan plc Provides Update on Dividend Policy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 3.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CNP’s profit will be $155.68M for 23.65 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.61% negative EPS growth.