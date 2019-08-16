E Trade Financial (ETFC) Shareholder W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Increased Holding by $799,200 as Stock Declined; Shareholder Foster & Motley Has Raised Sonoco Products Co (SON) Holding

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Sonoco Products Co (SON) by 28.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 5,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 25,280 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 19,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Sonoco Products Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $56.1. About 545,289 shares traded or 21.94% up from the average. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 02/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – TIEDE REPLACES RETIRING JACK SANDERS; 02/04/2018 – Sonoco Welcomes Robert C. Tiede as President and CEO; 26/04/2018 – Sonoco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Sonoco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO SON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – SONOCO WELCOMES ROBERT C. TIEDE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 29/05/2018 – Sonoco Products Sees Transaction Closing 3Q 2018; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions; 30/05/2018 – Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for All Uncoated Recycled Paperboard Products; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Sees 2Q EPS 83c-EPS 89c

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 15,984 shares as the company's stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 128,256 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, up from 112,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.25. About 2.16M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500.

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq" on August 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for July 2019 – Business Wire" published on August 14, 2019

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Sonoco Products Company's (NYSE:SON) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance" on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is It Worth Buying The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) For Its 5.4% Dividend Yield? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 18, 2019

