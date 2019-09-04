E Trade Financial (ETFC) Shareholder Toscafund Asset Management Llp Trimmed Stake by $13.20 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) Stock Value Rose, Holder Essex Financial Services Has Lifted Its Holding

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 280,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 524,876 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.18 million, down from 805,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $41.01. About 2.25 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 07/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 870,621 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66M, up from 786,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has risen 9.71% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.71% the S&P500.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $330.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 16,716 shares to 250,370 shares, valued at $10.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $232.99M for 10.25 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.