E Trade Financial (ETFC) Shareholder Toscafund Asset Management Llp Cut Stake by $13.20 Million as Share Value Declined; Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Northstar Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.38 Million

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 15.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 54,407 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34M, up from 47,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.23B market cap company. The stock increased 4.33% or $8.68 during the last trading session, reaching $209.16. About 41.97 million shares traded or 55.46% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Most Android phones will have to wait until 2019 to duplicate the 3D sensing feature behind Apple’s Face ID security; 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS MULTIPLE SERVICES MAY BE UNAVAILABLE ON MAINTENANCE; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 03/04/2018 – U.S. escalates China trade showdown with tariffs on $50 billion in imports; 26/04/2018 – China is a vital market both for sales of Apple products and for Apple’s supply chain; 29/05/2018 – Apple doesn’t always introduce new Macs at the show but it might refresh them; 01/05/2018 – Apple said it sold 52.2 million iPhones in the quarter ended March, up from 51 million a year ago; 17/05/2018 – North Carolina Beefs Up Tax Breaks as Apple Scouts New Sites

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 280,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 524,876 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.18M, down from 805,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $41.94. About 1.51M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $239.84 million for 10.49 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12,186 shares to 87,089 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 2,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,335 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (ISTB).

