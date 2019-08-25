E Trade Financial (ETFC) Shareholder Poplar Forest Capital Has Upped Its Holding; International Business Mac (IBM) Shareholder First Personal Financial Services Cut Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 288.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 238,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 321,072 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.91 million, up from 82,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.1. About 4.18 million shares traded or 60.79% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in International Business Mac (IBM) by 82.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 16,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 3,603 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $508,000, down from 20,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in International Business Mac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41M shares traded or 17.68% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 11/04/2018 – Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.31 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 12,090 shares to 84,178 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 25,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has invested 0.68% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Smith Salley & Assocs invested 0.7% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 33,416 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.06% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 311,521 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.2% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,344 shares. Conning owns 0.1% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 22,568 shares. Moreover, Bowen Hanes Incorporated has 0.04% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Private Tru Na reported 6,852 shares stake. Creative Planning has 184,088 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement System Insur Tru Fund has 0.55% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The North Carolina-based Carroll Fincl Associate Incorporated has invested 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mirador Prns LP holds 0.17% or 2,239 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs Company holds 0.07% or 68,750 shares. Ims Capital Management, a Oregon-based fund reported 2,036 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.22% or 1.80 million shares.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 2,732 shares to 333,701 shares, valued at $56.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 92,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.40M shares, and cut its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).