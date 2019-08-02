E Trade Financial (ETFC) Shareholder Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Trimmed Its Holding by $7.89 Million as Market Value Declined; Frontfour Capital Group Has Cut Position in Louisiana Pac (LPX) as Stock Price Rose

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 137,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The hedge fund held 60,242 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 197,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $25.71. About 1.70M shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 24.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 171,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 542,156 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.17 million, down from 713,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $47. About 2.23M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. Chersi Robert J bought 2,200 shares worth $101,734. 45,724 shares valued at $2.17M were sold by Roessner Karl A on Saturday, February 9.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $240.02M for 11.75 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Preferred Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:APTS) by 33,238 shares to 99,393 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 261,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Analysts await Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 76.85% or $0.83 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LPX’s profit will be $30.86M for 25.71 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 92.31% EPS growth.