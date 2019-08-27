E Trade Financial (ETFC) Shareholder Bluemar Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $749,294; As Baidu (Call) (BIDU) Shares Declined, Indus Capital Partners Lifted Its Stake

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 16,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 180,594 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39 million, up from 164,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 359,194 shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (Call) (BIDU) by 180.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 96,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.73M, up from 53,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 733,271 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu CEO sees self-driving cars in commercial use within 3-5 years – China Daily; 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beijing; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon; 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU TO OWN ABOUT 34% OF GLOBAL DU SHRS AFTER DIVESTMENT; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: IQIYI Price $18 Per ADS for Total Offering Size of $2.25B

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Momo Inc by 17,931 shares to 27,062 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 148,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 556,017 shares, and cut its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL).

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $287.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 69,978 shares to 45,528 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Knight Inc by 98,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,158 shares, and cut its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN).