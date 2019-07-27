E Trade Financial (ETFC) Share Price Rose While W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Boosted Its Position; Ameriprise Financial Has Lowered Position in Servicemaster Global Holding (Call) (SERV) by $6.68 Million

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holding (Call) (SERV) by 87.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 145,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $990,000, down from 166,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Holding (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 495,513 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 40.90% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER SEES FY REV. $3.09B TO $3.12B, EST. $3.06B; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 15,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,256 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 112,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 1.71 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.55M were accumulated by Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation reported 46,471 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 45,805 shares. Arrow Financial Corporation has invested 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). 117,119 were accumulated by Alyeska Inv Ltd Partnership. Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc invested in 12,683 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 38 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Macquarie Group Limited has 0.01% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 183,271 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has 1.22 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 18,876 shares. Art Advisors reported 59,500 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 12,081 shares. First Mercantile Com owns 6,650 shares. Focused Wealth reported 5 shares. Hrt Ltd Llc invested in 0.07% or 10,190 shares.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $441.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,931 shares to 15,386 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc by 16,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,825 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $3.10 million activity. 45,724 shares were sold by Roessner Karl A, worth $2.17 million on Saturday, February 9. 21,928 shares valued at $1.04M were sold by Curcio Michael John on Saturday, February 9.