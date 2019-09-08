E Trade Financial (ETFC) Position Maintained by Junto Capital Management Lp; Ameritas Investment Partners Increases Stake in United Technologies (UTX)

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 101.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 840,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.41 million, up from 826,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.01 billion market cap company. It closed at $42.92 lastly. It is down 18.62% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 61.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 13,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,072 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 21,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.97M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 44,470 shares to 168,670 shares, valued at $72.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 80,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,118 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.04% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). 1.84 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Utah Retirement invested in 0.04% or 46,563 shares. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 124,300 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Lc has 0% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 72 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Company owns 0.03% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 754,063 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 24,490 shares in its portfolio. 57,391 were reported by Natixis. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.4% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 142,229 shares. New York-based Products Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.53% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated Inc owns 9,824 shares. 15,868 were reported by Westpac Banking Corp. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc accumulated 550,191 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc owns 212,123 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.47% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 23,007 shares to 2,337 shares, valued at $172,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,091 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).