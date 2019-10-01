E Trade Financial (ETFC) Position Held by D-E Shaw & Company Inc; Magnetar Financial Has Raised Its Stake in Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) as Market Valuation Declined

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 25872.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 3.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 3.90 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $173.76M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.69. About 1.64M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 37.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 2,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The hedge fund held 10,844 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45 million, up from 7,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $145.98. About 625,476 shares traded or 62.27% up from the average. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $5.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 13,212 shares to 119,624 shares, valued at $6.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 211,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70M shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold JKHY shares while 150 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 78.89 million shares or 15.26% more from 68.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 242,641 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 14,489 are held by Utah Retirement. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 31,795 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Eqis Capital Mngmt, California-based fund reported 2,343 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund invested in 0.04% or 1,610 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 0.06% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 1.55M shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Company stated it has 9,195 shares. Metropolitan Life New York invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). M&T State Bank Corporation reported 6,429 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has 0.01% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 18,450 shares. Retirement Planning Gp reported 5,163 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) reported 0.04% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

