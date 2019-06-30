E Trade Financial (ETFC) Market Valuation Rose While Verition Fund Management Decreased Its Position; As Capital One Finl (Call) (COF) Market Value Rose, Argentiere Capital Ag Has Raised Its Position

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (COF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $90.74. About 3.16 million shares traded or 69.60% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 09/03/2018 – IN JUNE, FED TOLD CAPITAL ONE TO RESUBMIT ITS PLAN; 16/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at Conference May 31; 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 45.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 14,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,923 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $832,000, down from 32,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $44.6. About 4.82 million shares traded or 112.21% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 07/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gp reported 13,405 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 9,083 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Voya Investment Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Lowe Brockenbrough And accumulated 2,701 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Atria Investments Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 6,543 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,045 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Lc has invested 0.27% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 3,584 are owned by Paragon. 497,833 were reported by Sei Invests. Salem Counselors reported 9,564 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance invested in 2,300 shares. Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 0.04% or 338,224 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% stake.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 95,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLF) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Capital Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 10,000 shares. Alpha Cubed Limited Com has 205,831 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett & Lc owns 894,070 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 0% or 1,574 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd reported 32,925 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.37% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). The Missouri-based Parkside National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma accumulated 38 shares. Destination Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 39 shares. Cibc Incorporated holds 8,447 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.03M shares or 0.3% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 466,762 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 1.63M shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $269.13M for 10.14 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.92% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $3.10 million activity. On Saturday, February 9 Roessner Karl A sold $2.17 million worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 45,724 shares. 2,200 shares were bought by Chersi Robert J, worth $101,734.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 3,860 shares to 9,360 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extended Stay Amer Inc (Call) (NYSE:STAY) by 45,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Carbonite Inc.

