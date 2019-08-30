E Trade Financial (ETFC) Holder Verition Fund Management Has Lowered Holding by $681,490 as Share Value Declined; As Stamps Com (STMP) Shares Declined, Shareholder Principal Financial Group Has Lowered by $678,456 Its Position

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 8,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 132,521 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.79 million, down from 140,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.22. About 180,888 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 45.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 14,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 17,923 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $832,000, down from 32,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 1.57 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 8,649 shares to 645,146 shares, valued at $26.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 9,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $49,980 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 19,124 shares to 36,624 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 22,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Archrock Inc.

