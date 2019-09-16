E Trade Financial (ETFC) Holder Stanley Capital Management Lowered Stake by $3.05 Million as Stock Declined; Union Bankshares Has Trimmed Its Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Stake by $705,002 as Share Value Rose

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 44.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 69,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 87,461 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.90 million, down from 156,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.31. About 2.27 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 5,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 33,572 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61 million, down from 38,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $139.28. About 2.90 million shares traded or 46.23% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ETFC shares while 149 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 208.17 million shares or 2.96% less from 214.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $239.81 million for 11.33 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 12.35 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.