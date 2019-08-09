E Trade Financial (ETFC) Holder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Raised Its Position; Tyson Foods (TSN) Holder Roffman Miller Associates Decreased Its Holding by $789,498 as Share Price Rose

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corporation (ETFC) by 53.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 9,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 26,243 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 17,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $42.22. About 2.32M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 20/03/2018 – Ahead of Meeting, E*TRADE Reveals Investor Expectations for 2018 Fed Actions

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 11,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 59,658 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, down from 71,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 2.03M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Rising costs hurt Tyson’s profit; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 10%; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 SALES TO GROW ABOUT 6% TO BETWEEN $40 BLN-$41 BLN; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – WILL RETAIN TORTILLA PRODUCTION FROM FACILITIES THAT WILL BE USED IN OTHER PARTS OF ITS BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – Tyson: Sale of TNT Crust Would Include Partially Baked Crusts, Flat Breads, Self-Rising Crusts and Two Green Bay Factories; 28/03/2018 – Express UK: Anthony Joshua: Coach claims Tyson Fury is HARDER fight than Deontay Wilder; 16/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS CEO SAYS 2019 TO BE `ANOTHER GROWTH YEAR’; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods weighs sale of pizza crust business

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) by 21,444 shares to 23,310 shares, valued at $617,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 5,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,627 shares, and cut its stake in Performance Food Group Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 161,218 were accumulated by Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership. Sadoff Inv Ltd Liability accumulated 2.23% or 559,440 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Management Lc has 0.24% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). National Pension Ser has invested 0.06% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Fifth Third Fincl Bank invested in 1.29M shares or 0.38% of the stock. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.07% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 18,876 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability holds 0.23% or 3.31 million shares in its portfolio. Cibc Mkts invested in 32,617 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia holds 428 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zacks Inv Mgmt holds 0.04% or 39,685 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advisors has invested 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Cipher Capital LP has invested 0.03% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Balyasny Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.62% or 2.01 million shares. Alyeska Invest Limited Partnership has 117,119 shares.

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How The Parts Add Up: OSIZ Headed For $31 – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “E*TRADE Releases Monthly Sector Rotation Study – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Reasons to Add E*TRADE (ETFC) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “E-Trade Earnings: ETFC Stock Dips as Q2 Results Displays Two Tales – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Time to Hope for â€˜Turnaround Tuesdayâ€™ – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Safe Stocks to Buy Amid Trade War Turbulence – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Beyond Meat: Let the Dumping Begin – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tyson updates on next-gen protein initiatives – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tyson Foods, Jacobs Engineering Group, and Gannett Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 435,091 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Company owns 102,328 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has 0.61% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 817,191 shares. Landscape Management Limited Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Signaturefd Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Rampart Investment Mngmt Com Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 13,964 were accumulated by Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corporation. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Moreover, Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 38,223 shares. Whittier Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Pggm Investments has invested 0.31% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Centurylink Investment Management Communication accumulated 0.47% or 16,646 shares. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru Com has invested 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Fifth Third Comml Bank has 44,418 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc N (NYSE:MKC) by 6,000 shares to 203,760 shares, valued at $30.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,184 shares, and has risen its stake in U G I Corporation New (NYSE:UGI).