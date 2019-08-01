E Trade Financial (ETFC) Holder Poplar Forest Capital Has Lifted Stake; Cornercap Investment Counsel Trimmed Stake in W.P. Carey Reit (WPC) by $2.15 Million

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 288.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 238,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 321,072 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.91 million, up from 82,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $47.34. About 1.27M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. Reit (WPC) by 86.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 27,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 4,147 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 31,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in W.P. Carey Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $87.22. About 422,804 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 6.82% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.32 per share. WPC’s profit will be $209.67 million for 17.73 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.65% EPS growth.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $723.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13,665 shares to 88,765 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. Curcio Michael John sold $1.04M worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Saturday, February 9. 45,724 shares were sold by Roessner Karl A, worth $2.17M on Saturday, February 9.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 896,271 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $15.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.