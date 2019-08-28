E Trade Financial (ETFC) Holder Jacobs Levy Equity Management Boosted Stake; Bridgewater Associates LP Has Decreased Holding in Davita (DVA) by $1.71 Million as Shares Rose

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 31,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The hedge fund held 428,075 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.24M, down from 459,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 1.08 million shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 03/05/2018 – DAVITA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 91C; 20/04/2018 – DJ DaVita Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVA); 14/03/2018 – DaVita Kidney Care Recognizes Its Dietitians on Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day; 01/05/2018 – Dr. David Roer Joins DaVita’s Physician Leadership Team; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 10/04/2018 – Frazier Healthcare Partners Closes Oversubscribed $780 Million Growth Buyout Fund; 08/03/2018 – DaVita Hosts Panel to Promote Women’s Health and Empowerment on World Kidney Day; 11/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC REPORTS 22.1 PCT STAKE IN DAVITA INC AS OF MAY 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.05

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 9,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 550,191 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.55 million, up from 540,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $40.49. About 1.41M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 98,230 shares to 103,448 shares, valued at $16.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 4,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold DVA shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 139.87 million shares or 0.73% more from 138.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl reported 29 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Trust has 0.02% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). First Manhattan Communication stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Rhumbline Advisers has 278,593 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pointstate Cap LP holds 27,600 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 6,700 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd reported 14,400 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 0.04% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Gates Capital Mngmt Inc holds 7.22% or 2.98 million shares. Scotia Capital stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Bridgewater Assoc LP holds 0.14% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 428,075 shares. Cannell Peter B Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 61,890 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 4.50 million shares. Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.03% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Poplar Forest Cap Limited Liability reported 1.84% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

