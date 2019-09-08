E Trade Financial (ETFC) Holder Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Boosted Its Stake; Anadarko Pete (APC) Position Has Boosted by Bronson Point Management Llc

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 186.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 153,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 82,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 177.24% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.43B; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT TO ENCOURAGE OIL PRODUCERS TO COLLABORATE WITH REFINERS IN FUEL PRICES STABILIZATION PLAN -ENERGY MIN

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 105.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 73,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 142,229 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, up from 69,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.01B market cap company. It closed at $42.92 lastly. It is down 18.62% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 43,084 shares to 10,762 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 5,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,944 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:CBPX).

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ETFC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Buying E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will E-Trade (ETFC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “E*TRADE to Host Education Day in New York City – Business Wire” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LPL Financial’s July Brokerage & Advisory Assets Improve – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Finance Com Ma has invested 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Brown Brothers Harriman And Co holds 0% or 191 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0.03% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has 0.3% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Moreover, Farmers Retail Bank has 0.03% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Cibc Incorporated holds 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 8,447 shares. Fincl Bank Of The West holds 0.08% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 14,179 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability has 0.17% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 59,500 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.07% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 175,419 shares. Tcw Group Inc Inc accumulated 43,586 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 4,412 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated has 0.49% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Nuwave Invest Mngmt Lc reported 1,027 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Energ Opportunities Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 7,665 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 6,220 shares. Reliance Co Of Delaware owns 35,620 shares. Hudock Capital Gp Llc stated it has 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Symphony Asset Management Limited Co has 23,973 shares. Finemark Natl Bank Tru has 102,418 shares. Pictet Asset Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 207,017 shares. Ashford Cap Management holds 5,083 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 92,537 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 97,189 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Service Ma reported 301,944 shares. Caymus Prtnrs Limited Partnership invested 12.26% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Davenport And Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Legal General Public Limited Co reported 3.07 million shares. Adage Cap Gp Ltd Liability Co invested in 9.61 million shares or 1.09% of the stock.

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental raises cash offer for Anadarko – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Total S.A.: What Works For It And What Does Not – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron/Anadarko Deal: What Now? – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Today’s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Which Big Oil & Gas Stock Is the Prettiest Pig at the Carnival? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 13, 2019.