E Trade Financial (ETFC) Holder Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Lifted Position; Bangor Savings Bank Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Lifted by $673,695

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 52.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 14,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 43,656 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 28,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.20M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 17/05/2018 – European Commission approves lpsen’s Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the first-line treatment of adults with intermediate- or poor-risk advanced renal cell carcinoma; 26/04/2018 – BMY ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/10/2018, 6:00 PM; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 34,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 393,041 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.53 million, up from 358,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $43.26. About 2.82M shares traded or 1.59% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,368 shares to 1,158 shares, valued at $225,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Mortgage (VMBS) by 93,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,233 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tot World Stk Index (VT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Co, Kentucky-based fund reported 250 shares. Beddow Capital Management Inc reported 1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Td Asset Mngmt owns 0.05% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 700,681 shares. 11,636 were accumulated by Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv. Marble Harbor Counsel holds 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 8,361 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc has 7,979 shares. Park Corporation Oh has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has 16,973 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Clean Yield Group holds 6,552 shares. Northern Tru owns 22.58 million shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Pettee invested in 1.61% or 55,861 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc owns 375 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Delphi Mgmt Inc Ma accumulated 27,836 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 87,392 shares. National Asset Mngmt has 40,217 shares.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $40.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 43,800 shares to 752,259 shares, valued at $16.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 936,746 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).