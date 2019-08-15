E&G Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Lennar (LEN) Holding as Shares Declined; Targa Res (TRGP) Stock Value Declined While Energy Income Partners Has Boosted by $617,870 Its Position

E&G Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 51.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 7,100 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.37. About 418,372 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B)

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 15,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 601,572 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00M, up from 586,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.36. About 763,985 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Luminus Management Ltd Liability Com reported 139,600 shares. Artemis Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.99% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Starr Co holds 83,057 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Jcic Asset Mgmt stated it has 63 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Republic Inv Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 313,866 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bollard Ltd holds 0% or 2,747 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 0% or 20,896 shares. Invesco Limited has 249,046 shares. Amer Rech And Mgmt holds 0.01% or 920 shares. Miles holds 22,237 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. West Family holds 47,178 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. British Columbia Corporation holds 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 62,577 shares. Prudential holds 0% or 15,902 shares. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 184,737 shares to 20.68 million shares, valued at $601.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 1.42 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Advsr holds 15,566 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 14,986 are held by Two Sigma Limited Liability Corporation. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 21,591 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Inc has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 181,012 shares. 3.07M are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated accumulated 0% or 646 shares. Carroll Associates Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Lpl Lc has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Pub Sector Pension Board reported 23,871 shares. Gulf International Natl Bank (Uk) owns 64,962 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 26,789 shares stake. Blair William & Il stated it has 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Sei Invests reported 232,731 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 64,316 shares. Gmt Cap Corp has 470,346 shares.

