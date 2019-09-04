E&G Advisors LP Stake in Chevron New (CVX) Lowered by $415,002; Sun Tr Banks Com (STI) Holder Rhumbline Advisers Has Trimmed Its Holding by $4.87 Million as Stock Value Rose

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Sun Tr Banks Inc Com (STI) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 82,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 796,926 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.22M, down from 879,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Sun Tr Banks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $61.16. About 303,301 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Rev $2.24B; 26/03/2018 – Blue Apron at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/03/2018 – American Vanguard Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 06/03/2018 – Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS CEO SAYS BELIEVE UNTIL LATE LAST WEEK THAT INFORMATION ACCESSED BY EX-EMPLOYEE DID NOT LEAVE SUNTRUST- CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) RATIO WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 9.8% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN PRIOR QUARTER; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust CEO: Former Employee May Have Done This While Employed With Company; 09/04/2018 – SunTrust’s Keith Lerner on U.S. Versus European Financials (Video); 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS 1Q EPS $1.29

E&G Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 32.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp sold 3,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 7,146 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, down from 10,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $117.83. About 1.48 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $621.51 million for 10.92 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

