E&G Advisors LP Trimmed Its Harris Del (HRS) Stake; Springbok Capital Management Decreased Its Southwest Airls Co (Call) (LUV) Position

E&G Advisors Lp decreased Harris Corp Del (HRS) stake by 61.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. E&G Advisors Lp analyzed 4,000 shares as Harris Corp Del (HRS)'s stock 0.00%. The E&G Advisors Lp holds 2,500 shares with $399,000 value, down from 6,500 last quarter. Harris Corp Del now has $41.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 251.70% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased Southwest Airls Co (Call) (LUV) stake by 81.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Springbok Capital Management Llc analyzed 20,300 shares as Southwest Airls Co (Call) (LUV)'s stock declined 4.40%. The Springbok Capital Management Llc holds 4,700 shares with $244,000 value, down from 25,000 last quarter. Southwest Airls Co (Call) now has $27.39B valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 4.48 million shares traded or 26.53% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65M for 10.71 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased Applied Matls Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 62,800 shares to 85,000 valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1. It also upped United States Stl Corp (Call) (NYSE:X) stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 150,000 shares. Metlife Inc (Call) (NYSE:MET) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, March 28, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Goldman Sachs downgraded Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) on Wednesday, February 20 to “Sell” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) rating on Monday, May 20. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6400 target. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Imperial Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Service owns 0.06% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 31,370 shares. Howe And Rusling stated it has 53 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Telemus Limited Liability owns 4,209 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Commerce Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 20,475 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Company Na stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 527 were reported by Lenox Wealth Mngmt. Leisure Cap Mgmt has invested 0.49% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Private Ocean Ltd Liability holds 0% or 150 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.27% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability accumulated 15,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust owns 32,970 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 27,100 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. First Republic Invest Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd, Guernsey-based fund reported 13,300 shares. 42,204 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.35 million activity. 40,000 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) shares with value of $6.35 million were sold by DUFFY ROBERT L.

Among 3 analysts covering Harris (NYSE:HRS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Harris had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, May 2 with “Outperform”. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report.