E&G Advisors LP Decreased Its Chevron New (CVX) Position; Shorts at HEMP (HEMP) Lowered By 88.99%

E&G Advisors Lp decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 32.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. E&G Advisors Lp sold 3,374 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The E&G Advisors Lp holds 7,146 shares with $880,000 value, down from 10,520 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $222.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $117.25. About 4.60 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM

HEMP INC (OTCMKTS:HEMP) had a decrease of 88.99% in short interest. HEMP’s SI was 161,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 88.99% from 1.47M shares previously. It closed at $0.0105 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hemp Inc. produces products made from industrial hemp. The company has market cap of $31.37 million. The firm also offers services and products to the medical and recreational marijuana industries. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops and operates a website providing entertainment and news related to medical marijuana industry.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. Another trade for 4,250 shares valued at $502,074 was made by REED DEBRA L on Wednesday, August 7.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 15.51 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.