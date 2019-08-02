E&G Advisors LP Has Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $372,020; Shareholder Hanson Mcclain Has Upped At&T (T) Holding

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $917.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $11.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1855.32. About 4.71M shares traded or 21.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa hires new executive as part of content overhaul; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Tops 100 Million Prime Members Milestone (Video); 19/03/2018 – Amazon is even addressing the amateur gaming community with the launch of Amazon GameOn; 16/04/2018 – Amazon is everywhere. In the U.S. it accounts for about half of every dollar spent online; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Launches Its Own Pet Product Brand, Wag; Starts With Food; 05/04/2018 – As Trump Bashes Amazon, the Government Increasingly Relies on It; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 20/04/2018 – Reckitt takes hit from stumbling Scholl and price pressure; 10/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s Fire TV and Fire TV Stick Is Now Insanely Cheap For Prime Members; 27/03/2018 – SAINSBURY CEO: CO. TO IMPROVE EFFICIENCY TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 218.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 260,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 379,438 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90M, up from 119,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.12. About 40.41 million shares traded or 42.31% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/03/2018 – Time Warner: Dividend Payable May 1 With April 10 Record Date, Aligning Timing With AT&T Dividend Timing; 18/04/2018 – AT&T to Withdraw Planned Initial Public Offering of Vrio Corp; 06/03/2018 – John Stephens, AT&T CFO, Discusses Plans for 2018 at Deutsche Bank Conference; 30/03/2018 – Alorica Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 03/04/2018 – TOWER ONE WIRELESS BUYS MEXICO TOWER CO. W/ AT&T MASTER LEASE; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES U.S. MOVE TO EXCLUDE AT&T ARBITRATION OFFER; 20/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner: sob story; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AT&T Receivables Funding LLC March 2018; 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Seven Classes, Affirms One and Places Six Classes Under Review for Possible Downgrade of MSC 2006-T21

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 3,551 shares to 502,774 shares, valued at $54.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 7,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,095 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76 million and $227.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 3,800 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.