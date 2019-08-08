E&G Advisors LP Has Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $372,020; Share Value Declined; As Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Citadel Advisors Has Lowered by $6.80 Million Its Holding

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 89.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 75,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The hedge fund held 8,566 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $771,000, down from 84,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $101.07. About 88,246 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 04/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $23.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.57. About 1.18 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/05/2018 – SlashGear: Amazon saves The Expanse with season four Prime Video deal; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 20/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Sawant Congratulates “Tax Amazon” Movement Urges Attendance at Monday’s City Council Public Hearing; 09/05/2018 – This Amazon exec thinks taxing corporations to combat rising gentrification and homelessness is “super dangerous.”; 19/04/2018 – Amazon: Nine-Episode Utopia Is Based on the British Series of the Same Name; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 16/04/2018 – Drug distributor and drugstore stocks rally after Amazon shelves plan to sell to hospitals; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India gets 26 bln rupees infusion for marketplace – Economic Times; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Studies Body Sizes to Get That Perfect Clothing Fit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $236.65M for 14.69 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (Put) by 17,700 shares to 74,100 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Lts Fd Tr Iv by 40,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Manitowoc Co Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

