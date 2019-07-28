E&G Advisors LP Has Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $372,020; S&Co Decreased Position in Range Resources (RRC) by $913,506 as Market Valuation Declined

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 17/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, Azul in talks for shipping in Brazil, Reuters repo; 05/04/2018 – Trump also criticizes Amazon and says the company is not on a level playing field; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Greenlights Lorena, a Docuseries from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw; 09/05/2018 – Sears Holdings is taking its relationship with Amazon one step further by working with the e-commerce giant to deliver and install car tires; 12/04/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Walmart May Soon Be Ready to Hit Amazon Hard in India; 26/05/2018 – Amazon covers the basics with food, clothing and entertainment; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – CO MAY ISSUE ON A PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS UNSECURED COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES UP TO A MAXIMUM AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AT ANY TIME OF $7.0 BLN; 22/03/2018 – “Leupold’s Fresh Tracks with Randy Newberg” Moves to Amazon Prime Video

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 15.44M shares traded or 70.70% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – Range Announces Credit Facility Renewal and Extension; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: to Name Mark Scucchi as Chief Financial Officer; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: CFO Roger Manny to Retire Effective May 16; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS IN FUTURE; 23/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Range Resources: Broker repeats `buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Plans to Vote Agaisnt Range Resources Nominees; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – MAINTAINS A BORROWING BASE OF $3 BLN WITH $2 BLN IN COMMITMENTS

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 60.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RRC’s profit will be $20.09 million for 16.16 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $592,655 activity. $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by FUNK JAMES M. Another trade for 11,100 shares valued at $100,344 was bought by Scucchi Mark.

