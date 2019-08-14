E&G Advisors LP Has Cut Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Increased Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Holding By $331,056

E&G Advisors Lp decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 31.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. E&G Advisors Lp sold 3,100 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The E&G Advisors Lp holds 6,725 shares with $1.66M value, down from 9,825 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $236.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.48% or $6.02 during the last trading session, reaching $249.22. About 2.70M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) stake by 3.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio acquired 2,904 shares as Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)’s stock declined 9.04%. The Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 93,982 shares with $10.76 million value, up from 91,078 last quarter. Grand Canyon Education now has $6.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $125.96. About 179,570 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 2 Water Restrictions Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park; 06/03/2018 – USGS: Media Advisory: Low-flying Helicopter to Survey Groundwater near Grand Canyon West and Peach Springs, Arizona; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 3 Water Restrictions to be Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park on Friday, March 16; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52, EST. $1.39; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – FOLLOWING SALE, GCE WILL OPERATE AS THIRD-PARTY PROVIDER OF EDUCATIONAL, RELATED SERVICES TO GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q EPS $1.52; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Net $73.7M; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52; 09/03/2018 – U.S. miners seek reversal of uranium mining ban near Grand Canyon; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – AS PART OF TRANSITION, GCE WILL SELL CERTAIN ACADEMIC-RELATED ASSETS TO NON-PROFIT ENTITY

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 16.53 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 8.87% above currents $249.22 stock price. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $29800 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”.

Among 3 analysts covering Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Grand Canyon Education has $138 highest and $135 lowest target. $136’s average target is 7.97% above currents $125.96 stock price. Grand Canyon Education had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. Barrington maintained Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 21.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) stake by 8,898 shares to 307,435 valued at $20.52 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 13,981 shares and now owns 324,088 shares. Keysight Technologies I (NYSE:KEYS) was reduced too.

