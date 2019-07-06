E&G Advisors LP Lowered Holding in Chevron New (CVX) by $415,002; Palouse Capital Management Cut Its General Electric Co (GE) Stake as Shares Rose

E&G Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 32.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp sold 3,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,146 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, down from 10,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 3.27M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 58.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 94,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,267 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, down from 161,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 26.36 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 18/04/2018 – General Electric Co expected to post earnings of 11 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Bonuses to Most Executives in 2017 – Proxy Filing; 23/04/2018 – HFMA Awards GE Healthcare Revenue Cycle Technology with Peer Review Designation for Superior Productivity, Data Accuracy and Va; 04/04/2018 – GE Completes AGP Upgrades for Gas Turbines in Turkey and Iraq; 03/05/2018 – GE POWER NAMES ROBERT MORGAN TO LEAD NEW ENERGY STORAGE UNIT; 26/04/2018 – GE POWER’S GRID SOLUTIONS BUSINESS WAS RECENTLY AWARDED A CONTRACT BY POWER CEMENT LIMITED (PCL); 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 09/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 20/04/2018 – GE Earnings: That Went Better Than Expected — Barron’s Blog; 21/04/2018 – Is GE’s Bounceback for Real? — Barron’s

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GE to scrap California power plant 20 years early – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RTI and GE Healthcare Present â€œA Look at the Future of Patient Monitoringâ€ Complimentary Webinar – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about General Electric Co. – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Vueling Airlines and GE Aviation Implement Fleet-Wide Network Operations Suite – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GE Aviation Keeps Confounding the Bears – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 21.88 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.85B for 15.21 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

