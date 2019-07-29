E&G Advisors LP Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; OMINTO (OMNT) SI Increased By 0.63%

E&G Advisors Lp increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 26.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. E&G Advisors Lp acquired 209 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The E&G Advisors Lp holds 1,009 shares with $1.80M value, up from 800 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $959.87B valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – AMAZON: RING VIDEO DOORBELL HAS A NEW EVERYDAY PRICE OF $99; 31/05/2018 – Amazon HQ2 Finalists Ranked By Housing Market Health; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Announces New Tucson Fulfillment Center; 02/04/2018 – “The internet kind of skips a beat,” Ohanian says, due to the reliance of many of the websites users “know and love” on Amazon’s infrastructure; 08/03/2018 – Express-Tribune: Amazon readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 27/04/2018 – Amazon has been interested in developing technologies for aging populations since at least 2014; 26/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Amazon will raise the price of Prime membership for new members from $99 to $119, starting May 11.$AMZ; 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and lnstacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 29/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN RAJ SHAH COMMENTS ON AMAZON ON FOX NEWS

OMINTO INC (OTCMKTS:OMNT) had an increase of 0.63% in short interest. OMNT’s SI was 64,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.63% from 63,700 shares previously. With 8,100 avg volume, 8 days are for OMINTO INC (OTCMKTS:OMNT)’s short sellers to cover OMNT’s short positions. It closed at $0.41 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OMNT News: 14/05/2018 – Ominto Has Filed an Application to Have Its Shrs Quoted on the OTC Pink; 14/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT OMNT.O HALT NEWS DISSEMINATION; 18/05/2018 – Ominto: Mitch Hill, Gregory Newell, Jaye Connolly-LaBelle, Peter Harris and Gary Baughman Have Resigned From Board Without Disagreement; 16/05/2018 – OMINTO INC FILES NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – OMINTO INC – ANTICIPATED THAT DELISTING WILL BECOME EFFECTIVE JUNE 3, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Ominto, Inc. Announces Board Resignations; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ominto Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMNT); 18/05/2018 – Ominto Announces Board Resignations; 03/04/2018 Ominto, Inc. Announces New Product and Feature Enhancements for Dubli.com

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Wright & Associate accumulated 1,470 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Grisanti Capital Limited Com invested in 2.32% or 2,138 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability invested in 1.14% or 604,591 shares. Golub Gp Limited Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Holt Cap Ltd Dba Holt Cap Prtn Limited Partnership reported 550 shares. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 2.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Livingston Grp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested in 621 shares. Crystal Rock Cap Management holds 3.13% or 2,380 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 5.35M shares for 2.46% of their portfolio. Lvm Capital Mgmt Mi has 207 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Flow Traders Us Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 176 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 111,896 shares or 2.88% of the stock. Fosun Limited reported 0.31% stake. American Registered Inv Advisor reported 3,351 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. As per Friday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 1 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, March 4. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2300 target in Friday, June 21 report.

E&G Advisors Lp decreased Invesco Qqq Tr stake by 2,600 shares to 3,025 valued at $543,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) stake by 4,000 shares and now owns 2,500 shares. Ishares Tr (IWF) was reduced too.

Ominto, Inc., a global e-commerce leader, provides online Cash Back shopping and travel deals through its primary shopping platform and affiliated partner program Websites. The company has market cap of $7.09 million. The firm at DubLi.com or at partner sites powered by Ominto.com, enables clients to shop at their favorite stores, save with the best coupons and deals, and earn Cash Back with each purchase. It currently has negative earnings. The Ominto.com platform features various brand name stores and travel companies, providing Cash Back savings to clients in approximately 120 countries.