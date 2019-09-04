E&G Advisors LP Lowered Its Position in Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) by $304,000; Nwq Investment Management Company Has Raised Borgwarner (BWA) Holding by $2.92 Million as Stock Price Declined

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 11.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 76,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 720,481 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.67M, up from 643,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $33.04. About 477,011 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40

E&G Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 4,500 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430,000, down from 7,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $95.57. About 290,047 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable; 03/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $76; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 15/03/2018 – Day & Zimmermann Awarded Maintenance Contract at Largest Power Production Plant in the U.S; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q Rev $692.7M; 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 17,277 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $34.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 350,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0.01% stake. Black Creek Investment Management owns 5.91M shares for 7.75% of their portfolio. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv reported 461 shares. World Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 14,761 shares. 241,522 were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 751,268 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd holds 14,159 shares. Aperio Group stated it has 124,481 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability invested 0.11% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Wedge Management L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 337,326 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,900 shares. Ls Advsr Limited Company accumulated 13,222 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Lc accumulated 6,541 shares. 24,352 are held by Sg Americas Limited Company. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 81,099 shares.

Analysts await Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $3.01 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PNW’s profit will be $338.04M for 7.94 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle West Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 135.16% EPS growth.

