E&G Advisors LP Has Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $372,020 as Share Price Rose; New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Market Valuation Declined While Lsv Asset Management Increased Stake by $350,400

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 21,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 681,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52 million, up from 659,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.56. About 1.68M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC PAID ABOUT $65 MLN PER YEAR FOR TWO-YEAR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL DEAL WITH NFL; 16/05/2018 – Whoever takes the job will be working under the weight of Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately be interested in its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SHUTTING DOWN VENDOR EXPRESS: CNBC; 16/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW TUCSON FULFILLMENT CENTER; 13/03/2018 – Viejas Casino & Resort Adds In-Room Voice Controls with Volara and SONIFI; 15/05/2018 – Amazon, with its new partnership, is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan investigated for demanding ‘cooperation payments’; 20/04/2018 – The future of Amazon, told by its patent filings; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PERSONALIZED MEDIA v. AMAZON.COM, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1441 – 2018-03-13

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Augustine Asset, a Florida-based fund reported 125 shares. Eulav Asset stated it has 1.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 1.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,230 shares. Davis accumulated 4,366 shares or 4.57% of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Limited Co invested in 3.08% or 20,113 shares. Paloma Prtn Management Co owns 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 411 shares. Stillwater Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 548 shares or 0.21% of the stock. First Citizens Fincl Bank And invested in 1.4% or 7,070 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na accumulated 0.57% or 4,545 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership owns 752 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Limited owns 59,997 shares. Veritas Invest Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 270 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 12,693 shares. 233 are owned by Security Natl Bank Of So Dak. Flow Traders Us Ltd Liability Com holds 176 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76M and $227.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 3,800 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 6,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,579 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.26 million activity. Nierenberg Michael had bought 60,000 shares worth $990,000. Shares for $236,139 were bought by Saltzman David on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 122,619 were accumulated by Mckinley Capital Ltd Co Delaware. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 22,768 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt has 60,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 80,966 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Gradient Invests Lc invested in 0% or 229 shares. Serv Automobile Association invested in 0% or 85,384 shares. Principal Fin Gp has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Cibc Ww Mkts holds 57,016 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Advsrs stated it has 280,840 shares. Macquarie Limited invested in 0% or 11,456 shares. Essex Ser holds 0.05% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Board holds 624,000 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 381,095 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Caxton Assocs Lp reported 0.04% stake. Cooperman Leon G has invested 0.52% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).