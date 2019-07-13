E&G Advisors LP Has Cut Lennar (LEN) Position by $362,600 as Share Price Rose; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Cut Holding in Maximus (MMS) as Market Valuation Rose

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Maximus (MMS) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 17,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 873,465 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.00 million, down from 891,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Maximus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $74.53. About 187,263 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 16.17% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at Sta; 12/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B; 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Year Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at State Healthcare IT Connect Summit; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Narrows FY View To EPS $3.30-EPS $3.40; 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

E&G Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 51.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,100 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.8. About 2.80 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 305,959 were accumulated by Amp Capital Investors Ltd. Stifel Finance invested in 0% or 28,621 shares. Mengis Capital holds 0.83% or 30,151 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Psagot Inv House Limited has 0.86% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 414,839 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 5.98 million shares. Washington Tru State Bank owns 2,303 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Company has 14,986 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisors Management Ltd Liability Company owns 59,015 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Brinker Capital Incorporated has 19,126 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Gam Ag invested in 0.51% or 247,981 shares. Quantitative Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,700 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 475,870 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amn Healthcare (NYSE:AHS) by 16,238 shares to 68,909 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infosys Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 92,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Group reported 289,278 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 213,907 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prtnrs invested in 0.04% or 391,366 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 45,811 shares. Prudential Financial Inc stated it has 542,179 shares. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv reported 26,220 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 241,849 shares. Moreover, Liberty Cap Management has 0.53% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). 71,946 are owned by Phocas Financial Corp. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 39,909 shares. American Century Companies has invested 0% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership holds 21,665 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited holds 3,935 shares. 5,009 were reported by Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research accumulated 49,942 shares.

Analysts await MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 2.20% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.91 per share. MMS’s profit will be $59.30M for 20.03 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by MAXIMUS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.08% negative EPS growth.