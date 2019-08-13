E&G Advisors LP Has Raised Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN); Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Held by West Coast Financial Llc

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 66.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 4,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 12,369 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 7,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.63. About 17.17 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $904.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $43.87 during the last trading session, reaching $1828.79. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – AMAZON CREDIT PACT TERM EXTENDED TO APRIL 27, 2021; 04/04/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD SAID TO HAVE GIVEN NOD TO ENGAGE W/ AMAZON: TOI; 22/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: ‘Hey Alexa,’ never mind: Uber CEO rescinds hiring of highly ranked Amazon executive; 28/05/2018 – Amazon has created a culture of near instant gratification, but the cost of that convenience is catching up to consumers; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AWS: AMAZON TRANSCRIBE,AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW AVAILABLE; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Squeeze Suppliers to Curb Losses in Price Wars; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinised; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID IN TALKS WITH AZUL TO SHIP GOODS IN BRAZIL: RTRS; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 05/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON ISN’T ON A `LEVEL PLAYING FIELD’

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Microsoft Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga" on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Pentagon watchdog investigating JEDI cloud contract – Seeking Alpha" published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Stick With AMD Stock: Su Is Staying – Nasdaq" on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance" published on August 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com's news article titled: "Why Wall Street Has Such High Expectations for Microsoft Earnings and Guidance – 24/7 Wall St." with publication date: July 16, 2019.

