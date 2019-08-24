E&G Advisors LP Has Trimmed By $362,600 Its Lennar (LEN) Holding; Marsico Capital Management Has Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position By $124.05 Million

E&G Advisors Lp decreased Lennar Corp (LEN) stake by 51.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. E&G Advisors Lp sold 7,400 shares as Lennar Corp (LEN)’s stock declined 8.61%. The E&G Advisors Lp holds 7,100 shares with $349,000 value, down from 14,500 last quarter. Lennar Corp now has $16.24B valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 3.41 million shares traded or 2.64% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 2749.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marsico Capital Management Llc acquired 1.12 million shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Marsico Capital Management Llc holds 1.16M shares with $128.60M value, up from 40,646 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $237.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $418.61 million for 9.70 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lennar Corp has $7100 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.75’s average target is 8.87% above currents $51.21 stock price. Lennar Corp had 15 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna given on Wednesday, April 17. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by CFRA. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, March 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Raymond James downgraded Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) rating on Tuesday, June 18. Raymond James has “Market Perform” rating and $5500 target. As per Wednesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Fincl Bancorporation stated it has 256 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkwood Limited Co has invested 0.76% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Palisade Cap Management Limited Com Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 11,147 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 21,104 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 47,629 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management reported 27,374 shares stake. Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Clear Harbor Asset Ltd has 7,167 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Management Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Melvin Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.58% stake. Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 19,413 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com reported 13,871 shares. Waterfront Cap Prtn Limited Co reported 1.34% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Premier Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 242,079 shares. James Inv Rech holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 31,510 shares.

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) stake by 20,464 shares to 353,565 valued at $152.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 1,526 shares and now owns 135,639 shares. Sba Communications Corp New was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 17.47% above currents $131.67 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform”. UBS maintained the shares of DIS in report on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, May 7. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, August 20 with “In-Line”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, June 17. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, April 10. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $140 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Troy Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.34% or 62,119 shares. Massachusetts-based Beaumont Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability owns 4,300 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 20,190 were reported by Oxbow Limited Liability Company. Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership reported 4,259 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Psagot Invest House has 0.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jaffetilchin Investment Lc reported 12,828 shares. Family Cap Com holds 1.82% or 38,717 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Capital Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 82,124 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 2,533 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited owns 1.17% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 22,089 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 2.32M shares. Berkshire Asset Lc Pa has invested 0.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Shapiro Cap Ltd Liability reported 932,727 shares stake. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corp reported 30,414 shares stake.

