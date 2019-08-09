E&G Advisors LP Cut Lennar (LEN) Holding; Marsh & Mclennan Companies Has 1.07 Sentiment

E&G Advisors Lp decreased Lennar Corp (LEN) stake by 51.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. E&G Advisors Lp sold 7,400 shares as Lennar Corp (LEN)’s stock declined 8.61%. The E&G Advisors Lp holds 7,100 shares with $349,000 value, down from 14,500 last quarter. Lennar Corp now has $16.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.86. About 3.10M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%

Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (MMC) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 268 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 251 cut down and sold their stock positions in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 418.23 million shares, down from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 5 to 7 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 215 Increased: 201 New Position: 67.

Among 7 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Lennar has $60 highest and $50 lowest target. $54.75’s average target is 7.65% above currents $50.86 stock price. Lennar had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by CFRA. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, June 18. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, February 21. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) on Sunday, February 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 17. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, June 26 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 26.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $435.42 million for 9.63 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Nippon Life Insurance Co holds 10.86% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for 5.25 million shares. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation owns 64,279 shares or 5.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alleghany Corp De has 4.45% invested in the company for 1.00 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Coho Partners Ltd. has invested 4.41% in the stock. New Vernon Investment Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 18,603 shares.

The stock increased 2.69% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $99.66. About 1.22M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 03/05/2018 – Ducks Unlimited Canada dedicates Calhoun Marsh in Shepody, N.B to proud New Brunswicker Mac Dunfield; 21/03/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Marsh & McLennan to ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Profit Rises; Operating Companies See Revenue Growth; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 06/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 03/04/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. The company has market cap of $50.55 billion. It operates through two divisions, Risk and Insurance Services; and Consulting. It has a 34.41 P/E ratio. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, risk control, and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling services, and related advisory services.

