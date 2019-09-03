e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)’s Financial Results Comparing With United-Guardian Inc. (NASDAQ:UG)

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) and United-Guardian Inc. (NASDAQ:UG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Personal Products. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.l.f. Beauty Inc. 13 3.30 N/A -0.07 0.00 United-Guardian Inc. 19 6.74 N/A 0.98 19.92

In table 1 we can see e.l.f. Beauty Inc. and United-Guardian Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has e.l.f. Beauty Inc. and United-Guardian Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.l.f. Beauty Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -0.7% United-Guardian Inc. 0.00% 38% 33.4%

Liquidity

3 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. Its rival United-Guardian Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.4 and 7.6 respectively. United-Guardian Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than e.l.f. Beauty Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. and United-Guardian Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score e.l.f. Beauty Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 United-Guardian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -14.22% and an $14 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.8% of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. shares and 25.9% of United-Guardian Inc. shares. e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 38.39% of United-Guardian Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) e.l.f. Beauty Inc. -0.84% 16.42% 29.31% 96.33% 16.91% 91.57% United-Guardian Inc. -3.26% 4.15% 3.52% 4.43% 3.32% 6.76%

For the past year e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than United-Guardian Inc.

Summary

United-Guardian Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors e.l.f. Beauty Inc.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. develops, markets, and sells beauty cosmetic products under the e.l.f. brand name. It offers products in face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits categories, as well as skin care. The company sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f. stores in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 16 e.l.f. stores in the New York metro area; and 3 e.l.f. stores in Southern California. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Oakland, California.

United-Guardian, Inc. researches, develops, manufactures, and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of cosmetics, such as pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base. The company's medical products comprise LUBRAJEL RR and RC lubricant gels for urinary catheters; LUBRAJEL MG to lubricate urinary catheters, pre-lubricated enema tips, and other medical devices; LUBRAJEL LC for oral use; LUBRAJEL FLUID to lubricate water-soluble products; LUBRAJEL BA for oral care; and LUBRAJEL TF, a medical lubricant for medical products companies. Its pharmaceutical products consist of RENACIDIN, a prescription drug to prevent and dissolve calcifications in urethral catheters and the urinary bladder; and CLORPACTIN WCS-90, an antimicrobial product to treat infections in the urinary bladder. The company's industrial products include DESELEX liquid, a sequestering and chelating agent that is a replacement for phosphates in the manufacture of detergents; and THOROCLENS, a chlorine-based cleanser. It markets its products through marketing partners and distributors, advertising in medical and trade journals, mailings to physicians and to the trade, and exhibitions at medical meetings. The company was founded in 1942 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.