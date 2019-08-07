e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)’s Financial Results Comparing With DERMAdoctor LLC. (:)

As Personal Products businesses, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) and DERMAdoctor LLC. (:), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.l.f. Beauty Inc. 12 3.10 N/A -0.07 0.00 DERMAdoctor LLC. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. and DERMAdoctor LLC.

Profitability

Table 2 provides e.l.f. Beauty Inc. and DERMAdoctor LLC.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.l.f. Beauty Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -0.7% DERMAdoctor LLC. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. and DERMAdoctor LLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score e.l.f. Beauty Inc. 2 2 1 2.20 DERMAdoctor LLC. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -47.99% for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. with consensus target price of $8.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both e.l.f. Beauty Inc. and DERMAdoctor LLC. are owned by institutional investors at 88.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.6% of e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) e.l.f. Beauty Inc. -0.84% 16.42% 29.31% 96.33% 16.91% 91.57% DERMAdoctor LLC. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors DERMAdoctor LLC.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. develops, markets, and sells beauty cosmetic products under the e.l.f. brand name. It offers products in face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits categories, as well as skin care. The company sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f. stores in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 16 e.l.f. stores in the New York metro area; and 3 e.l.f. stores in Southern California. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Oakland, California.