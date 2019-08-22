e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Reaches $18.60 After 7.00% Up Move; Ghost Tree Capital Upped By $7.16 Million Its Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Holding

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) stake by 150% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ghost Tree Capital Llc acquired 45,000 shares as Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)’s stock declined 3.85%. The Ghost Tree Capital Llc holds 75,000 shares with $11.93 million value, up from 30,000 last quarter. Sage Therapeutics Inc now has $8.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 58,610 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Century Sage Scientific Holdings Ltd; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group PLC Sees Trading Below Views; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group Lowers FY 2018 Growth Expectations After Slow 1H; 11/05/2018 – Sage Gold Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Report; 13/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for May. 21; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP – ROLLING MID-TERM GUIDANCE REMAINS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH WILL REACH 10% ON A SUSTAINABLE BASIS; 15/03/2018 – UCSF and Sage Bionetworks Announce Stress Research Study Leveraging New Sensor Technologies on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+; 03/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC QUARTERLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.68; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – FY18 GUIDANCE REVISED FROM AROUND 8% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH TO AROUND 7% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH

The stock of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.45% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $18.6. About 264,831 shares traded. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has risen 16.91% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ELF News: 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Sees 2018 Sales $286M-$291M; 13/03/2018 Elf Beauty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ elf Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELF); 09/05/2018 – ELF BEAUTY SEES FY ADJ EPS 59C TO 61C, EST. 59C; 09/05/2018 – ELF BEAUTY 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 9.0C; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Sees 2018 Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 04/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty 1Q EPS 1c; 09/05/2018 – E.L.F. BEAUTY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMED ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty 1Q Adj EPS 11cThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $927.53M company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $19.90 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ELF worth $64.93 million more.

More notable recent Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Collapsing Today – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sage Therapeutics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) PT Raised to $200 at Oppenheimer – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sage Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Highlights Pipeline and Business Progress – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAGE Therapeutics has $232 highest and $205 lowest target. $213.57’s average target is 27.12% above currents $168.01 stock price. SAGE Therapeutics had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Ladenburg. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $205 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $207 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, March 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 36,339 shares. Rmb Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 6,283 shares. The California-based Partner Fund Lp has invested 0.6% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). First Mercantile Trust Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 1,624 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.02% or 4,824 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Com New York has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 1,457 shares. State Street reported 1.05M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 2,085 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Frontier Cap Mngmt Lc holds 258,877 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 1,600 shares. Mirae Asset Invs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). M&R Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 300 shares. First Personal Ser has 143 shares. Moreover, United Services Automobile Association has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 7,728 shares.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased Catalyst Biosciences Inc stake by 100,000 shares to 100,000 valued at $811,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Obseva Sa stake by 350,000 shares and now owns 200,000 shares. Anaptysbio Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Strong guidance lifts e.l.f. Beauty – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Beyond Meat leads consumer gainers; Fabrinet leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “e.l.f. Beauty Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “e.l.f. Beauty’s Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. develops, markets, and sells beauty cosmetic products under the e.l.f. brand name. The company has market cap of $927.53 million. It offers products in face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits categories, as well as skin care. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f. stores in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Among 6 analysts covering e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. e.l.f. Beauty has $1600 highest and $600 lowest target. $9.71’s average target is -47.80% below currents $18.6 stock price. e.l.f. Beauty had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral” on Thursday, August 8. The stock of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, April 8. Jefferies upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $14 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ELF in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Underperform” rating.