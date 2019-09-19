e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Reaches $16.90 After 7.00% Up Move; Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) Shorts Decreased By 2.35%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) had a decrease of 2.35% in short interest. ADMP’s SI was 4.08 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.35% from 4.18 million shares previously. With 357,400 avg volume, 11 days are for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s short sellers to cover ADMP’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.0076 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7424. About 292,327 shares traded. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) has declined 68.06% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMP News: 06/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Data Presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) Join; 22/04/2018 – DJ Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMP); 15/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Discusses 2017 Highlights and Business Update; 08/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of a New Human Factors Study Comparing Its Symjepi™ Epinephrine Prefilled Syringe to the Market Leading Product in the Annals of Allergy, Asthma and lmmunology; 06/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Data Presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and lmmunology (AAAAI) Joint Congress With the World Allergy Organization; 06/03/2018 ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON DATA PRESENTED AT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF ALLERGY, ASTHMA AND IMMUNOLOGY (AAAAI) JOINT CONGRESS WITH THE WORLD ALLERGY ORGANIZATION; 08/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of a New Human Factors Study Comparing Its Symjepi™ Epinephrine Prefilled Syring

The stock of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.61% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 252,200 shares traded. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has risen 16.91% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ELF News: 09/05/2018 – ELF BEAUTY 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 9.0C; 09/05/2018 – ELF BEAUTY SEES FY ADJ EPS 59C TO 61C, EST. 59C; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Sees 2018 Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 09/05/2018 – E.L.F. BEAUTY INC ELF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.59, REV VIEW $288.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 Elf Beauty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Sees 2018 Sales $286M-$291M; 23/04/2018 – DJ elf Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELF); 04/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty 1Q EPS 1cThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $842.76 million company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $18.08 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ELF worth $58.99 million more.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company has market cap of $45.61 million. The companyÂ’s specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Epinephrine Injection pre-filled syringe for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of albuterol (APC-2000) and fluticasone (APC-4000) for the treatment of bronchospasm and asthma; and beclomethasone (APC-1000), a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma, as well as APC-1000 and APC-5000 for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates a 503B drug outsourcing facility that provides prescription compounded medications to patients, physician clinics, hospitals, surgery centers, and other clients in the United States.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. develops, markets, and sells beauty cosmetic products under the e.l.f. brand name. The company has market cap of $842.76 million. It offers products in face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits categories, as well as skin care. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f. stores in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Among 4 analysts covering e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. e.l.f. Beauty has $2100 highest and $600 lowest target. $14’s average target is -17.16% below currents $16.9 stock price. e.l.f. Beauty had 8 analyst reports since March 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 3 by Jefferies. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 8 by Piper Jaffray. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of ELF in report on Monday, April 8 to “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”.